Chiranjeevi Pledges to Support Tollywood Workers

Whether its blood donation or organising free coronavirus vaccination distribution to movie workers, megastar Chiranjeevi leaves no stone unturned in utilising his trust’s social activities. The Acharya actor was a part of the labour day programme at the May Day Cine Karmikothasavam 2022. Chiranjeevi, who was present at the event organised by the Telugu Film Federation at the Vijay Bhaskar Reddy Grounds in Kotla, Hyderabad, showed his support for the industry. He also pledged to provide a helpful hand to everyone in the Tollywood business during his speech.

“I am happy that this event is being held for the first time under the auspices of the Telugu Film Federation. I postponed my trip to the USA to visit this program here", he said. Chiranjeevi also spoke about how artists make sacrifices for cinema. He talked about an instance when director KB Tilak got the news of his wife’s death while he was filming for a movie.

Although KB Tilak was broken, he did not want to hamper the production of the film and hence continued with the filming. Chiranjeevi then spoke about another instance when an actor got into a car accident and hurt his waist during the shooting of Acharya but turned up to the sets in pain anyways. All these are the sacrifices they made for the movies, he said. Chiranjeevi added that he would always be there for the workers of the industry. He is currently also constructing a hospital for film industry employees.

Talking about the work front, Chiranjeevi’s latest offering Acharya, which was hyped and highly anticipated, has been receiving mixed reviews. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film was co-produced by Matinee Entertainments under the banner of Ram Charan and Konidela Productions and released on April 29.

