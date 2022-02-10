Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu Meet AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy on Ticket Prices Issue

Tollywood’s big celebrities met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, led by megastar Chiranjeevi to discuss the movie ticket prices issue. The delegation discussed some important issues with Jagan Reddy and requested him on the ongoing movie ticket prices and theatres issues.

Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Rajamouli, and Koratala Siva flew to Vijayawada early on Thursday, in a chartered flight. Telugu stars Mahesh Babu and Prabhas were spotted accompanying Chiranjeevi, as directors S.S. Rajamouli, Koratala Siva, and other producers also joined them in the much-anticipated meeting.

Mahesh Babu posted a photo from the meeting, with the caption, “Thank you hon’ble CM Sri @ysjagan garu for considering the requests of our Telugu Film Industry and assuring us the best to make Telugu cinema flourish. It was an absolute delight to meet you and to know your knowledge about the problems our industry is facing. We are full of hope that you will find a solution with fine balance. A from the heart thank you to @chiranjeevikonidela sir for leading us and @perni.nani garu for facilitating this much required meeting."

Advertisement

The motive behind the meeting is to negotiate flexible cinema ticket pricing in Andhra Pradesh. The meeting commenced at 11 AM on Thursday and was expected to be a long one, as the stars brought problems faced by the industry to the CM’s table. Tollywood is hoping for a positive announcement soon after the meeting.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.