Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan's Acharya Locks OTT Partner, Film To Stream on This Platform

Megastar Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan are all set to share screen space for the first time in their upcoming film Acharya. The film is set to release in theatres on February 4, 2022. Before its theatrical release, the makers have locked its OTT streaming partner. Amazon Prime Video has bagged the post-theatrical digital streaming rights of the Koratala Siva directorial, news agency IANS reported.

The makers have said that the Tamil movie will be released on the OTT platform a couple of weeks after its theatrical release. A formal announcement regarding the digital streaming rights will be made by the makers during promotional activities.

According to media reports, the shooting of Acharya has been completed and its post-production is in its final stage. The makers are expected to wrap it soon after which they will begin the promotions.

The makers are releasing songs, character teasers, posters weeks after weeks to maintain hype around the film directed and written by Koratala Siva. The makers had on November 24 announced that they would unveil the character teaser of Siddha, played by Ram Charan, on November 28. Ram Charan has called the character a “memorable" one.

In January, the makers released a teaser of the title character Acharya played by Chiranjeevi. It has garnered over 24 million views so far.

The theatrical release of Acharya has been postponed several times due to the Covid-19 pandemic and other reasons. It was first scheduled to release in May and now It is scheduled to hit the theatres on February 4, 2022.

Apart from Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde, and Sonu Sood will be seen in key roles. Acharya is produced by Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company.

