Chiranjeevi Reacts to Godfather-The Ghost Box Office Clash, Says 'No Competition With Nagarjuna'

This Dusshera, Telugu film industry will see an epic clash of two eagerly awaited movies at the box office. On the big screens, two prominent Telugu superstars, Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna, will lock horns as Godfather and The Ghost will hit theatres on October 5, respectively.

Godfather features Chiranjeevi in the title role of Brahma, alongside Nayanthara and an extended cameo of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. While The Ghost has Nagarjuna and Sonal Chauhan in the lead roles.

Last week, Nagarjuna attended the pre-release event of The Ghost and went on to wish his contemporary, Chiranjeevi, good luck for the release. “My dear friend Chiranjeevi’s Godfather is also releasing on the October 5 along with The Ghost. I hope both the films become a big hit at the box office," said the actor.

On Saturday, Chiranjeevi, while speaking to News18 exclusively at the pre-release event of Godfather, spoke about the two films clashing at the box office. “There is no competition with Nagarjuna. Both the films are unique and we are trying to showcase our talent in it and prove ourselves," he said.

The Megastar added that ultimately the audience decides the fate of any film, “Time will tell if our films is liked by the audience and they will decide whether it is a flop or hit. I wish Nagarjuna good luck and also hope that Ghost should also be a huge success."

Chiranjeevi’s Godfather is a remake of the critically acclaimed Malayalam film Lucifer, which featured Mohanlal, Prithiviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier and Vivek Oberoi. Nagarjuna’s The Ghost, on the other hand, is allegedly a remake of a Korean film.

Chiranjeevi also opened up about how the linguistic barriers have finally blurred and the film industries of India have come together as one consolidated entity “The day has come and this the era where actors from across the country are welcoming each other and working simultaneously irrespective of the language. Recently, we saw the release of my son Ram Charan’s film RRR and across the country and the world, he has been received as their own person. I felt so happy. It is time to be recognised as all as Indian actor," he said.

