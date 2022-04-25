Chiranjeevi Recalls Time He Felt 'Insulted' in Delhi: 'They Didn't Recognise Raj Kumar, NT Ramarao'

During the pre-release event of his upcoming film Acharya, Chiranjeevi recalled an incident from 1989 when he felt humiliated. The 66-year-old megastar of Telugu cinema narrated the incident during the event which was held on Saturday. Chiranjeevi, who was joined by his son and co-star Ram Charan, actress Pooja Hegde, and filmmaker Koratala Siva at the event, recalled the incident that took place in Delhi when his film Rudraveeni was being honoured with the Nargis Dutt award.

One day before the award ceremony, the government had organised a high tea for the celebrities from the film industry. Chiranjeevi said he was taking a walk against the wall that portrayed the history of Indian cinema. The actor and politician remembered that the wall portrayed icons from the Hindi film industry like Prithviraj Kapoor to Amitabh Bachchan with a brief about them. But there were no icons from the South Indian film industry mentioned on the wall.

“I kept walking in expectation to see something on south films. However, there was only a still of MGR with Jayalalithaa and a photo of Prem Nazir," said Chiranjeevi. The veteran Telugu actor also pointed out that all the regional South Indian films were titled “South Films. Just that." Chirnajeevi recalled that stalwarts like Raj Kumar, Vishnuvardhan, NT Ramarao, Nageshwara Rao, Sivaji Ganesan or even the legendary filmmakers of the Telugu industries were not recognised. “I felt very humiliated at that moment. It was like an insult," he recalled. The actor said that Hindi cinema was portrayed as Indian cinema, while other films were categorised as “regional films" and were not given “respect."

Chiranjeevi then added that today films like Bahubali, RRR, Pushpa, and even Kannada movie KGF Chapter 2 have reached pan India level. The actor said that Bahubali made him proud since it was pivotal in removing the demarcation between regional and Hindi cinema and proved that all are a part of the Indian film industry. The actor also complimented filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who was present at the event, for the achievement.

Chiranjeevi will soon be seen starring along with his son Ram Charan in the upcoming film Acharya.

