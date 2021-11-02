Chiranjeevi Resumes Shooting For Godfather In Hyderabad After Injury

Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi has joined shooting of Godfather in Hyderabad after a short break following an injury. The popular actor stopped shooting of the film since he suffered an injury in his hand around 15 days ago. He went through a surgery after which the doctors advised him to rest for 15 days. The megastar has finally resumed the shoot after recovering.

Directed by Mohan Raja, the film will be the Telugu remake of the hit Malayalam movie ‘Lucifer’.

Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films are bankrolling the project. The second schedule of the film was supposed to start in October but owing to Chirnajeevi’s wrist injury the shoot was delayed by the makers.

Nirav Shah is taking care of the cinematography of the film which will be an intense political action drama while S Thaman will be the music director.

The audience will soon get to see the megastar in the social message oriented movie Acharya directed by Koratala Siva. The film also stars Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hedge and is scheduled to be released on February 4 next year.

The actor will also be seen in the film Bholaa Shankar in which Keerthy Suresh is playing the role of his sister. Tamannaah Bhatia will also be a part of the film. The shooting of the film will begin from mid-November. The film, directed by Meher Ramesh, is an action drama. The film is being produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara and Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments in association with Creative commercials. Young music director Mahati Swara Sagar is composing the music for the film.

