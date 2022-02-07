Chiranjeevi Resumes Work After Testing Negative For COVID-19, Fans Laud His Dedication

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi has resumed work after getting tested negative for coronavirus. The actor took to Twitter and shared his health update with fans. He also shared a series of pictures from the sets and thanked fans for sending him wishes. “Tested Negative. Back to work & Back in Action with full steam 🙂 Heartfelt thanks for all your love and wishes for my recovery. Humbled & Energised!" he wrote.

Check Out Chiranjeevi’s Tweet Here:

Soon after the megastar’s tweet, fans took a sigh of relief and welcomed him back to work. Some of the netizens also appreciated his dedication to work. “Me dedication ki hats off boss," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user Tweeted, “66 yrs age lo back to back 3 movies lineup lo with full Josh."

It was on January 26 that Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and informed fans that he was tested positive for coronavirus. “Despite all precautions, I have tested Covid 19 Positive with mild symptoms last night and am quarantining at home. I request all who came in contact with me over the last few days to get tested too. Can’t wait to see you all back soon!" the actor had tweeted.

Even during his quarantine, Chiranjeevi wished his mother on her birthday and joked about how he could not take her blessings since he is in quarantine.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi will be next seen in action-drama Acharya which also stars Kajal Agarwal and Pooja Hegde.

