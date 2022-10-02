Chiranjeevi Recalls Angry Salman Told Godfather Makers To 'Get Lost' Before Shoot; Here's Why

Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan are teaming up for the upcoming Telugu film Godfather. The Bollywood actor has a cameo role in the film and seems to have already shot for it as well. While the cameo was confirmed a while ago, the Telugu superstar has now revealed that Salman Khan did not charge anything for the role. If that wasn’t all, he also got angry when the producers approached him to discuss payment.

Speaking with Film Companion, Chiranjeevi revealed he had approached Salman Khan personally and the Bollywood superstar agreed to be a part of the film within minutes.

“When my producers went to him and offered him some amount, not knowing how much it was, he said, ‘You cannot buy my love towards Ram and Chiranjeevi garu with money. Get lost,’" Chiranjeevi added. The actor called Salman ‘the best friend’ of his family and added that he “respects all of us and the same way we respect him so much."

On Saturday, the trailer of Godfather’s Hindi version was released. The trailer launch was attended by Salman and Chiranjeevi. Speaking at the event, Salman revealed that while he is starring in Chiranjeevi’s film, the Telugu superstar’s son Ram Charan will be seen in Salman’s upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Speaking at the event, Salman revealed, “I was shooting with Venky (actor Venkatesh) in Hyderabad when Ram Charan came to see me. He told me that he wants to be a part of the film and I had said no. He then said, ‘Sir, I want to be with you and Venky sir in the same frame.’ I thought he was kidding. Next day, he came to the set with his van and costumes and was waiting for us. I told him, ‘We love you and we also want you in the film, but is it okay for you to be here?’ He said yes."

