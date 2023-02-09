Megastar Chiranjeevi’s latest movie Waltair Veerayya is a Telugu language action-comedy directed by KS Ravindra and Bobby Kolli and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The movie stars Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan and Catherine Tresa, along with Chiranjeevi, in lead roles. Waltair Veerayya was released on January 13 this year, on the festival of Sankranti and became a blockbuster hit. The movie has made a box office collection of Rs 136.04 crores (Rs 232.40 crores gross). It became the highest-grossing film of Chiranjeevi’s career. It is his second biggest hit after Khaidi No 150. Recently, the south superstar shared a reel vs real video on Instagram, related to a scene from his movie.

In the clip, we can see a real scene of an elephant pushing a car. The video portrays the same scene from the movie, where the villain Solomon (Bobby Simha) is killed by the elephant. The scene became a highlight of the film.

The action-comedy film’s story is about a fisherman and his friend, ACP Vikram Sagar IPS, who stops Veerayya from smuggling goods. The Telugu action film is much loved by the fans and audience. It has been listed in the 100-crore club too. While Ravi Teja’s and Chiranjeevi’s performances have been lauded by the audience, the screenplay has been lambasted by many reviewers.

Chiranjeevi’s comic timing is terrific in Waltair Veerayya and he also managed to win viewers’ hearts. It’s a perfect mass entertainer for this year.

The filmmakers have also shared updates on Waltair Veerayya’s OTT release. The movie will be streaming on Netflix from February 27.

Chiranjeevi will be seen in a prominent role in the Telugu film Bhola Shankar. The movie is a remake of the Tamil film Vedalam. It revolves around a doting brother who tries to hunt down notorious criminals, who harmed his sister. The action-drama is scheduled to be released on April 14, 2023. Directed by Meher Ramesh, the film will feature Chiranjeevi, Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah Bhatia in lead roles.

