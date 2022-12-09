Chiranjeevi, Shruti Haasan Jet Off To Europe To Film Song For Waltair Veerayya

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi on Thursday jetted off to Europe for the shoot of his upcoming film Waltair Veerayya. Besides his co-star Shruti Haasan, the actor is also accompanied by his family members. He shared a set of photos of himself along with his family members on Twitter. Chiranjeevi stood behind the Gabbar Is Back actress inside the plane they clicked for the photo.

The Godfather actor kept it casual yet looked handsome. He opted for a plum colour shirt paired with Khaki pants. On the other hand, Shruti went for an uber-cool look for her airport dairies. She went for an oversize black sweatshirt and black leggings paired with black boots.

The Archarya actor wrote in the caption of the post, “Veerayya is travelling with family and this is Veerayya with his heroine."

Advertisement

Look at the post here:

The majority of the Waltair Veerayya shoot is already complete. The cast and crew of the film are in Europe to film two song sequences. The post-production of the film is going on in full swing as it is gearing up to hit the cinemas for the Sankranti holiday.

On Wednesday, Chiranjeevi announced that the film will release on the silver screen on January 13. The film will be released just after the release of Nadamurli Balkrishnan’s Veera Simha Reddy. It is worth noting that both films have been backed by Mythri Movie Makers. It’s for the first time in the history of Telugu cinema that two big stars’ films are bankrolled by the same production house and are clashing.

Advertisement

In the film, Chiranjeevi will be seen playing a working-class man after a long time. The action thriller helmed by KS Ravindra aka Bobby reinforced the comparison with Garu’s 1993 film Mestri in his recent post.

“30 years of Mass Euphoria! The Amazing Journey of Mass Moola Virat. Waltair Veerayya Worldwide Grand Release on January 13," he said in the caption.

Advertisement

Along with Chiranjeevi and Shruti Haasan, the film also features Ravi Teja, Catherine Tresa and Bobby Simha in pivotal roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News here