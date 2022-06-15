Chiranjeevi Spill Beans On Rana's Daggubati And Ram Charan's Childhood Secrets

Megastar Chiranjeevi, Rana Daggubatti, and Sai Pallavi are busy promoting their upcoming film, Virata Parvam. The star cast was seen together on Telugu Indian Idol Grand Finale. According to reports, Chiranjeevi will be seen as the chief guest of the show.

The episode’s teaser that surfaced on the internet not only offers a glimpse of the upcoming grand finale episode but also reveals some interesting things about Daggubati and Charan’s friendship.

Advertisement

We know some of the star kids have shared a great bond since childhood. That list includes Rana and Ram as well. The duo has been good friends since childhood. Chiranjeevi revealed one of Rana’s childhood secrets related to Ram Charan and said, “Rana used to sneak into Charan’s room to remove the windshield." With this, this Telugu Indian Idol promo video is going viral on the internet. Now, we will know the whole story on June 17 when the episode airs.

The whole cast looked stunning. Chiranjeevi wore a very basic comfy and casual outfit with a bottle green sweatshirt paired with black pants and black shoes. Rana gave a comfy and casual vibe with his white tee and checkered shirt. He paired it with black pants, black shoes and a pair of glasses. Talking about the diva, she wore a beautiful golden silk saree with a purple blouse and kept her curly hair partly tied.

Advertisement

Recently, the star cast attended Athmeeya Sabha in Warangal on Sunday as a part of their film’s promotion. The event started at 5 pm at the University Arts and Science College in Subedari, Hanmakonda. The entire team attended this event and now their pictures are viral on the internet.

The trailer of the film was launched on March 18 and it has received much love from the audience. The trailer shows that the movie is going to have tons of action. There are many heartwarming scenes between the two actors. More than 35 lakh users have watched it and over 1 lakh users have liked it.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.