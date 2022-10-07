Chiranjeevi-Starrer Godfather To Cross Rs 50 Crore on Day 2

Megastar Chiranjeevi is on top of the world with Godfather’s box office success. On day 2, the movie is set to cross the Rs 50 crore mark. This remake of Mohan Raja’s Lucifer is receiving smashing reviews from the audience. In India, Godfather churned Rs. 13 crore but trade analysts are awaiting the global box office collections.

According to India Today, Godfather is said to have collected over Rs 50 crore by the end of day 2. Godfather, starring megastar Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan, premiered in theatres on October 5 all over the world. The project is an authentic remake of Lucifer, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala posted about Chiranjeevi’s Godfather collection on Twitter. He wrote, “#GodFather has opened up BIG at the box office with a WW Gross of 38Cr on its First Day! Keeping the talk, the Holiday season, and especially the MEGASTAR @KChiruTweets Rage in mind it would turn out to be Sensation at the box office in the coming days."

Chiranjeevi’s Godfather and Nagarjuna’s the Ghost had a clash at the box office. Godfather appears to have won the battle. Chiru shared his thoughts with News18 regarding the box office clash. “There is no competition with Nagarjuna. Both the films are unique and we are trying to showcase our talent in it and prove ourselves."

Salman Khan shared a special message on his Instagram and congratulated Chiranjeevi for the success of Godfather. Salman started the clip with, “My dear Chiru Garu, I love You."

