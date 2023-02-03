The festival of Makar Sankranti brought great joy to the Chiranjeevi fans. After Chiranjeevi’s successive flops, Acharya and Godfather last year, fans had kept high expectations on Waltair Veerayya. The action comedy film has ruled the box office ever since its release and is on its way to becoming a blockbuster.

The movie was released in 865 theatres in two Telugu states. On the first day, it received excellent openings in the Telangana region as compared to other areas. This movie has already crossed the two million dollar mark in the United States and became the third film in Chiranjeevi’s career to achieve this feat after Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Khaidi No. 150.

As per the latest box office figures, Waltair Veerayya has collected Rs 134.59 crore in India and 229.57 crore gross worldwide in 20 days. As per reports, the film has earned a profit in the range of Rs 45.59 crore in India alone and is still doing pretty well.

Advertisement

According to reports, Waltair Veerayya will become the biggest hit in Chiranjeevi’s career. The film set a record for the highest collection on the first Sunday of its release.

The action film Waltair Veerayya is directed by Bobby Kolli and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The movie also stars Shruti Haasan, Catherine Tresa and Ravi Teja in pivotal roles. Apart from them, Bobby Simha, Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Nassar and Sathyaraj are also seen playing the supporting roles.

Reportedly, Waltair Veerayya will stream online from February 10. But, there has not yet been a formal announcement regarding this.

On the professional front, Chiranjeevi will be seen in the upcoming film Bhola Shankar. This project marks his 154th movie and is a remake of the Tamil film Vedalam starring Ajith Kumar.

Read all the Latest Movies News here