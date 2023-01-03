Chiranjeevi-Starrer Waltair Veerayya Gets U/A Certificate From CBFC

Tollywood superstar Chiranjeevi and director KS Ravindra aka Bobby Kolli have left no stone unturned in promoting their upcoming film Waltair Veerayya. It has been revealed that the film has received approval from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Sharing the news on social media platforms, Mythri Movie Makers shared a poster on Twitter, stating that the film has received a UA certification from the board. The caption read: “It’s a U/A for Waltair Veerayya, Sankranthi Ki Rough Aadinchestadu (he plays rough for Sankranti)."

The U/A certificate means the film is unrestricted for public exhibition, subject to parental guidance for children below the age of twelve.

Earlier, Chiranjeevi threw a New Year Party for the entire team of Waltair Veerayya at his residence. The team was seen happily posing for photos. The frame also includes Bobby and Ravi Teja, among the other cast and crew of the film. Sharing the photo on Twitter, the production house announced, “The film is hitting big screens on January 13," read the caption of the tweet.

Waltair Veerayya has set the bar of expectations high for fans and the masses, considering the combination of Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja and Bobby. The film promises to be high on entertainment, and Chiranjeevi will be seen in a comic role. Ravi Teja’s role will pick its pace in the second half of the film and will be one of the highlights of the film.

“Poonakaalu Loading which was released recently has got a massive response from all sections. The fifth and last song from the movie will be launched soon," a source revealed.

Apart from Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan and Catherine Tresa will be seen playing prominent roles in Waltair Veerayya. The film’s cast also boasts Rajendra Prasad, Vennela Kishore, Srinivas Reddy and Saptagiri in key roles.

