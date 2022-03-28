Chiranjeevi Starts Shooting For Bobby's Next With an Action-Packed Scene in Hyderabad

Megastar Chiranjeevi on Sunday (March 27) started the shooting schedule of the upcoming movie Mega 154, directed by Bobby in Hyderabad’s Aluminium Factor. The team commenced the new shooting schedule with an action-packed scene between Chiranjeevi and fighters. As reported, all the high-octane action sequences have been choreographed by Ram-Lakshman Masters.

In the tentatively titled Mega 154, Shruti Haasan, for the first time, will share the screen space with the Tollywood superstar. This also marks her first-time association with director Bobby. Reportedly, the actor, essaying the female lead opposite Chiranjeevi, will soon join the sets of the mass action entertainer.

Laced with all the commercial ingredients, the upcoming film is being co-produced by GK Mohan and Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. Devi Sri Prasad will compose music for the film. If you are unversed, Devi Sri Prasad has composed many blockbuster albums for Chiranjeevi starrers.

Advertisement

Arthur A. Wilson is the cinematographer for the film, while Kona Venkat and K Chakravarthy Reddy are providing the screenplay. The writing department also has Hari Mohana Krishna and Vineeth Potluri. Along with the story, the dialogues of the upcoming project have been penned by Bobby himself. Niranjan Devaramane handles editing, AS Prakash is the production designer, and Sushmita Konidela is the costume designer.

It is known that Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja will also be seen playing an important role. However, no official announcement has been made yet by the makers.

Speaking of Bobby, the director has worked with Tollywood biggies like Pawan Kalyan, Ravi Teja, Dagubatti Venkatesh, and Jr. NTR. The director is currently looking for a title that suits Chiranjeevi’s character in the film. He is going to show the emotional story that takes place between the fan and the star hero.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.