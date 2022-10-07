Chiranjeevi Thanks Fans Post Godfather Success, Says They Made Him 'Laugh and Cry Tears of Joy’

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s latest film Godfather hit the screens on October 5. After a stupendous first day global box office collection of reportedly Rs 38 crore, the political action thriller minted Rs 31 crore (worldwide) on its second day, as per trade analyst Ramesh Bala. It is expected that the film will cross the Rs 100-crore mark over this weekend.

What has caught the attention of the audience apart from Chiranjeevi’s action-packed sequences is superstar Salman Khan’s cameo appearance. The duo’s suave moves to the song Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar has given rise to claps and whistles galore. Godfather marks their first film collaboration and needless to say, it has piqued the interest of many.

Reacting to the success of the film, Chiranjeevi says, “I am extremely happy and honoured to receive so much love from the audience. You have made me laugh, you have made me cry tears of joy. I thank you from the bottom of my heart for accepting me and my films."

Sharing his excitement, producer RB Choudhary remarks, “We decided to make the film because we were passionate about telling good stories. The response from critics and audiences has reinstalled our faith in good content. We are happy that the film found its audiences."

Salman posted a video on Instagram congratulating the team, saying, “I heard that the film is doing well and this shows the power of audiences."

Godfather is the remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Lucifer starring Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. Talking about being a part of the remake, Chiranjeevi, at a pre-release press conference, had said, “I was sceptical about the original movie. I was not fully satisfied even though I watched its Telugu (dubbed) version. When I was thinking about who will adapt the film according to my image and satisfy me, I invited Satyanand (writer) into the team. One fine day, Ram Charan (son and actor) and NV Prasad (producer) thought how it would be if we have Mohan Raja (director) on board."

The Sneham Kosam (1999) and Shankar Dada MBBS (2004) actor further continued, “With Raja’s involvement and changes, I was satisfied and felt like, ‘Yes, it’s a movie that I can do.’ While watching Godfather, no one will think about having no heroine and songs in the film. The character and its aura will be just perfect. It was made in a way that the audience won’t get distracted. They just think about the next frame. I congratulate director Mohan Raja for making such a gripping film."

Godfather also features Nayanthara and Satyadev Kancharana in key roles. Music director S Thaman has composed the score for the Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films venture. Panorama Studios has distributed it in north India in Hindi and Telugu languages.

