Chiranjeevi to Gift Salman Khan a Swanky Car After GodFather Success: Report

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s GodFather is witnessing an impressive run at the box office despite tough competition from Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: 1. Team GodFather is currently basking in the success of the political actioner. The Telugu film has reportedly crossed the Rs 100-crore mark at the worldwide box office and continues to have a strong run in cinema halls.

Owing to the success of GodFather, Chiranjeevi and his son, Ram Charan, have reportedly decided to express their gratitude to Salman Khan for his extended cameo in the film by gifting him a swanky car. It was previously reported that Salman had refused to accept any remuneration for starring in the film out of his admiration for Chiranjeevi. So, the father-son duo are all set to surprise the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star with an expensive four-wheeler.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

GodFather has created euphoria among ardent Chiranjeevi fans, who are flocking to theatres to watch the megastar on the big screen. As per various trade reports, the film is seeing a steady run in theatres even on weekdays. After the Acharya debacle, Chiranjeevi bowled netizens over with his performance in GodFather, which was unanimously lauded by audiences and critics.

GodFather has concluded a week in theatres. On the seventh day, this political thriller is estimated to have earned Rs 2.34 crore at the box office in India. The makers of the film are now gearing up for the release of its Tamil version. It is expected to hit the theatres on October 14.

GodFather, directed by Mohan Raja, is the official Telugu remake of the Malayalam blockbuster film Lucifer. The original project starred Mohanlal, Vivek Oberoi, and Manju Warrier in the lead roles, and it marked the directorial debut of Prithviraj Sukumaran.

After completing its theatrical run, GodFather will head to an OTT release. According to media reports, the producers have sold the streaming rights of this Chiranjeevi-starrer to Netflix. However, GodFather’s OTT release date hasn’t been announced yet.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here