Chiranjeevi to Mahesh Babu, Telugu Actors Who Aced Political Avatars On Big Screen

A movie script centred around a political scenario is very common and a much-loved concept in the Indian film industry. Time and again, we have witnessed several Tollywood filmmakers drawing inspiration from a real-life political incident. And why not?

After all, perfectly portraying a bona fide political event is considered an intense genre, which honestly is a real crowd-pleaser. Moreover, it ends up bagging a hefty collection at the box office. Therefore here are a few actors, who entertained or are about to rip apart the silver screen with the political avatar.

Advertisement

Chiranjeevi

How is it possible that we talk about the Telugu film industry and not start our list with the megastar himself? Very soon Chiranjeevi is about to blow our minds with his upcoming political action thriller film GodFather. In the recently released first look of Mohan Raja’s directorial, the South superstar looks brilliant in his powerful politician avatar. The movie will witness its theatrical release on October 5.

Mahesh Babu

In 2018, Mahesh Babu left us all amazed by exhibiting his intense acting prowess in Koratala Siva’s directorial Bharat Ane Nenu. In the super hit movie, fans loved Mahesh Babu playing the character of the Chief Minister, and touching on issues like empowerment of accountability and fulfilling the responsibility towards the society. Apart from Mahesh Babu, the movie featured Kiara Advani, Prakash Raj, and Ra Sarathkumar in prominent roles.

Vijay Devarakonda

Advertisement

Considered one of the most sought-after actors in the Telugu film industry, heartthrob Vijay Devarakonda amazingly essayed the character of a dynamic Chief Minister in Anand Shankar’s NOTA. The impeccable performance and powerful script of the 2018 political thriller made it receive huge praises from the audiences. Apart from Devarakonda, the movie featured Nassar M, Sathyaraj, Sanchana Natarajan, and Mehreen Pirzada in prominent roles.

Rana Daggubati

Handsome hunk Rana Daggubati made his acting debut with the 2010 political drama Leader wherein he played the character of Arjun Prasad, who becomes the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Sekhar Kammula’s directorial revolves around Arjun’s struggles to put an end to the corruption after he steps in his father’s shoes. The critically acclaimed film did well at the box office and paired Daggubati opposite Priya Anand.

Advertisement

Nandamuri Balakrishna

Gopichand Malineni and Nandamuri Balakrishna have collaborated for NBK 107, which is said to be a political thriller. NBK 107 is reportedly touted as a Telugu remake of Kannada super hit Mufti. The movie is backed by Mythri Movie Makers. The film also features Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Nandamuri Balakrishna, and Chandrika Ravi in prominent roles.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.