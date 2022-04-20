Chiranjeevi to Play Dual Role in Mega154? Here's What We Know

Megastar Chiranjeevi has a series of movies lined up either for release or to go on floors. Currently awaiting the release of Acharya, the actor is also busy with Godfather, which is the Telugu remake of the Malayalam blockbuster hit Lucifer. Next in line is Bholaa Shankar, helmed by Mehar Ramesh.

Apart from the aforementioned films, the actor has his 154th film with director Bobby. With the working title Mega 154, the movie got off to a grand start last year. Meanwhile, as per the latest buzz, Chiranjeevi will once again play the dual role of father and son in the upcoming film. Chiranjeevi has appeared in dual roles in several films in the past.

The veteran actor has been doing such roles for 17 years. With this, the mega fans are now eagerly waiting for the movie. The regular shooting of the untitled project will soon begin.

Advertisement

As for the films made by Chiranjeevi, he has acted as both father and son in Billa Ranga, Bandipotu Simham, Rikshavodu, Sneham Kosam, and Andarivaadu. However, none of these films succeeded at the box office.

Chiranjeevi has played various roles in over 150 films in his 43-year career in the industry. He played three roles in the movie Mugguru Monagallu.

Coming back to Mega154, the first look of the project was unveiled on the lead actor’s birthday last year. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film’s music has been scored by Devi Sri Prasad. The project marks the first collaboration of the actor-director duo.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.