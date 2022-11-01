Chiranjeevi Treats British Deputy High Commissioner Gareth Wynn Owen To Telugu Delicacies; See Pics

Megastar Chiranjeevi recently hosted the new British Deputy High Commissioner Gareth Wynn Owen on a scrumptious dinner at his residence, filled with local delicacies. Chiranjeevi invited him to discuss the collaboration between the UK and the thriving Telugu film industry. Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to announce the happy news and also informed his fans that he didn’t miss out on serving some mouth-watering avakaya to the Deputy High Commissioner. Avakaya is a deliciously sweet and sour type of mango pickle. The actor also revealed that the duo “exchanged courteous notes on many topics of UK, India and Telugu states over dinner", at his place.

“Delighted to meet Gareth Wynn Owen the new British Dy High Commissioner in town. Exchanged courteous notes on many topics of UK, India" Telugu states over dinner at my place. Got him to taste some traditional Telugu delicacies, not to forget some spicy Avakaya," he tweeted.

Twitter users were quick to leave their comments about the meeting underneath the tweet. One user said: “Thank you the great Tollywood superstar Chiru garu (older brother) for making Telugu people proud. Lots of love from Hyderabad." A second user hilariously asked for food pictures from the dinner so that North Indians can get acquainted with the dishes. He wrote: “Please share Telugu food pics too. We from North will learn."

Meanwhile, the British Deputy High Commissioner also took to the micro-blogging platform to convey his happiness at having met one of the South’s biggest stars. Gareth also appreciated Chiranjeevi for the “expansive charity work over the years and during the COVID period."

In the next tweet, he thanked the mega-star for the delicious and home-cooked meal and for introducing him to steamed dosas and avakaya. He said that the “special evening" was something that he will “remember for a long time." His entire tweet read: “Thank you for hosting me in your beautiful home and introducing me to homemade steamed dosa and avakaya. It was a special evening I will remember for a long time, and I look forward to meeting you at one of your blood donation centres."

Gareth Wynn Owen took over as the British Deputy High Commissioner to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, which remains responsible for all aspects of the UK’s work in the two Telugu States, which are Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

