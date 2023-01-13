Home » News » Movies » Chiranjeevi Upset Over Exorbitant Sum Spent On Boss Party Song; Know More

Chiranjeevi Upset Over Exorbitant Sum Spent On Boss Party Song; Know More

Chiranjeevi applauded the producers for building an extravagant set but also criticised them for spending too much on one song.

The Acharya actor further mentioned that he knew the producers put in a great effort to build this set.
Chiranjeevi’s much-anticipated film Waltair Veerayya, directed by KS Ravindra, finally debuted in theatres today, January 13. The action comedy opened to mixed reactions from critics and audiences alike. While a lot of people praised Chiranjeevi’s acting and comedy scenes, the film was lambasted by many for its poor screenplay.

Ahead of Waltair Veerayya’s release, Chiranjeevi expressed being upset at not properly utilising the splendid set built for the shooting of Boss Party at one of the promotional events for the film. The Godfather actor said that the massive set built for this number was covered with the help of wide-angle shots. Chiranjeevi applauded the producers for building the extravagant set but also criticised them for spending too much on one song.

The Acharya actor further mentioned that he knew the producers put in a great effort to build this set. But, according to him, the decision of spending an exorbitant sum of money should have been taken by consulting everyone. Chiranjeevi concluded by saying that he might have stopped the producers from shelling out a major chunk of money on shooting Boss Party.

After a lukewarm early response received by Waltair Veerayya, Chiranjeevi’s followers are looking forward to his upcoming action entertainer film Bhola Shankar. This movie is all set to hit the theatres on April 14, 2023, in Telugu. Helmed by Meher Ramesh, it boasts a stellar star cast including Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh, Vennela Kishore, Rao Ramesh and many others.

Bhola Shankar is an official Telugu remake of the hit Tamil film Vedalam, which starred Ajith Kumar, Lakshmi Menon and Shruti Hassan. For those who have not yet seen Vedalam, it narrated the story of a cab driver who relentlessly chases the criminals that wronged his sister.

