Chiranjeevi Visits Sabrimala Temple With Wife Surekha, See Photos

Amid a busy shooting schedule, Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi took some time to visit the Guruvayur Temple in Kerala. At the temple, he posed for photos with his wife Surekha Konidela and shared some of these pictures on Twitter. The actor was wearing white Mundu and posed with other devotees as well.

Sources suggest that the megastar visited the Guruvayur Srivastava Guest House at 3 PM and then went to the temple around 4:30 PM. The authorities gladly welcomed the couple and offered Tirth Prasadam and Swami’s picture to them. Interestingly, Chiranjeevi has been observing the 41-day-long Ayyappa Deeksha every year. Apart from this, on Sunday, Chiranjeevi also visited Sabarimala Temple with his wife Surekha Konidela.

The megastar, while acknowledging the labour done by the bearers, wrote, “It was my first visit to Sabarimala after a long time. Due to the crowds and the enthusiasm shown by those who recognized me, I had to fall back on the dolly services to reach the temple. I thank the bearers for helping us out."

On the work front, Chiranjeevi is back in action after recovering from Covid-19. He’s shooting for Godfather right now. In photos posted recently, Chiranjeevi was seen on the sets with Mohan Raja and other crew members. Captioning the posts he wrote, wrote, “Tested Negative. Back to work & Back in Action with full steam 🙂 Heartfelt thanks for all your love and wishes for my recovery. Humbled & Energised!".

Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Acharya will hit theatres on April 1, 2022. It was postponed several times due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Directed by Koratala Siva, Acharya also features Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde in important roles.

