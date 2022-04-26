Chiranjeevi Wanted His Family to Be ‘The Kapoors of South’: ‘There is A Kapoor Craze In Hindi Cinema…’

South Superstar Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan are gearing up for the release of the upcoming film Acharya. The movie also features Pooja Hegde in the lead role. The promotions for the flick are in full swing, and the star cast along with Archarya’s director Koratala Siva recently visited Hyderabad for the same. In an exclusive interview, Chiranjeevi revealed that he wants his family to be known as the ‘Kapoors’ of the South.

Recalling his conversation with his brother Pawan Kalyan, in which Chiranjeevi talked about his desire for their family to be known as the ‘Kapoors’ of the South.

Advertisement

“There is a Kapoor craze in Hindi cinema. In South Cinema, I also wished for our family to be like that. I’m so happy to see how these kids (from Pawan Kalyan to Allu Arjun and others) have grown up and made a name for themselves in cinema", Chiranjeevi explained.

The Indra actor also recalled an incident, when he had previously travelled to the North, where he had felt humiliated.

The Stalin star explained, “Despite the fact that I had won the Nargis Dutt Award for a Best Feature film in National Integration for Rudraveena, there was little mention of the South in the award event. I felt humiliated".

“Now that I see the regional lines slowly perishing, I feel happy", Chiranjeevi added.

During the conversation, Chiranjeevi spoke about his experience working with his son, Ram Charan, the latest pan-India star, and said, “Such opportunities do not come along very often for actors. I am a fortunate father who has witnessed Charan’s incredible growth as an actor “.

Advertisement

There have also been speculations that Kajal Aggarwal’s involvement in the film may be scrapped. When the film Acharya was first announced, Kajal was cast as the female lead alongside Chiranjeevi. She was even featured in the Lahe Lahe song’s lyrical video. However, director Koratala Siva has confirmed that the role was dropped from the film since it didn’t live up to her stature.

Koratala Siva’s highly awaited is based on the narrative of two former Naxalites and focuses on a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social activist who is fighting the Endowments Department over the theft of temple finances and donations. Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company are backing the big-budget film.

Advertisement

Acharya hits the theatres on April 29.

(With IANS inputs)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.