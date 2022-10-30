Chiranjeevi Wishes Samantha Speedy Recovery After Her Myositis Diagnosis: ‘You Shall Overcome This…’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu left everyone shocked when she informed them about her diagnosis of Myositis — an autoimmune condition. n. The actress on Saturday broke her silence on her health condition with a long note on Instagram. She shared a picture showing that she is still undergoing treatment and confessed that “struggling" with “accepting this vulnerability."

Following her post, several stars rushed to show Samantha their love and support. The actress has received support from several stars in the industry, and now Megastar Chiranjeevi has penned a heartfelt note for the Yashoda actress and wished her a speedy recovery.

The God Father actor took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Dear Sam, From time to time, challenges do come in our lives, perhaps to allow us discover our own inner strength. You are a wonderful girl with an even greater inner strength. I am sure, you shall overcome this challenge too, Very soon! Wishing you all the courage and conviction! May the Force be with you! "

He added, “Wishing you speedy recovery!! @Samanthaprabhu2."

Samantha also received love and support from stars like Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Raashii Khanna, director Nandini Reddy, Varun Dhawan, and more.

In the post shared on Instagram, Samantha said, “Your response to the Yashodha Trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front."

“Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days… physically and emotionally… and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you… THIS TOO SHALL PASS," concluded Samantha.

Myositis symptoms include weak or aching muscles, skin rashes and other organ involvement. With this condition, people tend to get tired easily and fall or trip a lot, according to the National Health Service website. In myositis, the immune system attacks the muscles of a person.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to enthrall the audiences once again with her upcoming multilingual film, ‘Yashodha’, the trailer of which was recently released and garnered immense love across all languages.

