Chiranjeevi’s Acharya: Ram Charan Hopes To Repeat The Success of RRR

Fans are eagerly waiting for Megastar Chiranjeevi’s next movie, Acharya. Chiranjeevi will play the lead role in this socio-political entertainer along with Ram Charan. The Telugu action drama features the father-son duo as the former Naxals who are fighting to save a small pilgrimage town.

These days Chiranjeevi has been mostly doing films produced under his son’s production banner, Konidela Productions. Acharya too is co-produced by Ram Charan’s Konidela Productions and Matinee Entertainment.

Ram Charan has attained super stardom after the cult success of SS Rajamouli’s RRR. The blockbuster period-drama also features Jr NTR in the lead role and it has already scripted history after breaking all the records at the box office. The film has grossed over Rs 1,000 crore at the box office and it’s still going strong.

Advertisement

Now Ram Charan will be hoping that Acharya attains similar success since the film stars his father. Ram Charan has the great responsibility of carrying forward his father’s glorious cinematic legacy. Chiranjeevi is already a pan-India star with many Hindi hits to credit. Therefore, Chiranjeevi would be proud of his son’s success.

The trailer of Acharya was released on April 12 and it has already gone viral on social media. The trailer had garnered over 2 crore views on YouTube within a few hours of its release.

The film directed by Koratala Siva, will see the father-son duo sharing the screen space for the second time. They were last seen together in the 2009 blockbuster movie, Magadheera.

Chiranjeevi has several films in the pipeline. Chiranjeevi will play the lead role in the movie Godfather. Godfather is the official Telugu remake of the Malayalam movie Lucifer. The movie is also being backed by Chiranjeevi’s Konidela Productions.

Advertisement

Chiranjeevi will also be joining hands with director Meher Ramesh for Bholaa Shankar. The film is a Telugu remake of Vedalam and also stars Keerthy Suresh. Acharya will hit the cinemas on April 29.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.