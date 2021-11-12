Chiranjeevi's All-black Traditional Look is Perfect for All Seasons, See Pics

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s next, Bholaa Shankar was launched in Hyderabad on Thursday. The event started with a grand puja ceremony, pictures of which were shared online on social media platforms. The film, which goes on floors on November 15, will also feature Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh. After the ceremony, Chiranjeevi headed to attend the launch event of director Koti’s son Rajeev Saluri’s new film.

In the pictures shared online, Chiranjeevi can be seen dressed in an all black attire. Every year, the actor observes a 41-day-long Ayyappa Deeksha. This is a Hindu ritual practiced by the 66-year-old and his son, actor Ram Charan without fail. Devotees of Swamy Ayyappa observe the 41 days before visiting Sabarimala temple in Kerala. During this period, they wear all black clothes and walk barefooted.

Remake of Tamil hit Vedhalam, Bholaa Shankar film is directed by Meher Ramesh. Speaking at the launch event, the maker of Prabhas starrer Billa, said, “Doing a movie with Chiranjeevi has been a dream of mine. I always wanted to direct him in a film like Bholaa Shankar. I will put all my efforts into the movie to make it a commercial action extravaganza with the help of my team.”

Renowned music composer S Thaman, who will work on Chiranjeevi’s next, Godfather, recently revealed that a dance number featuring the megastar and Salman Khan is in process. Thaman told Outlook, "It is just on the starting lines. There is Salman Khan sir and Chiranjeevi sir dancing together, so that is going to be really big for us.” He also mentioned that it is not finalised yet that American singer Britney Spears will be singing in the film.

Godfather is the remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Lucifer. The political action thriller headlined by Mohanlal marked the directorial debut of Prithviraj Sukumaran.

