Chiranjeevi's Bhola Shankar Cast, Crew Complete 1st Schedule, 2nd Underway; See Pics

The cast and crew of Megastar Chiranjeevi-starrer Bhola Shanker have completed the first schedule of the film. The crew started shooting in mid-November and has just completed its mega schedule. Moreover, it seems that the second schedule of the movie has also already begun. Sharing the news, the film’s director Meher Ramesh posted the update on Wednesday on his social media.

Bhola Shankar is the official Telugu remake of the Tamil super hit 2015 film Vedalam. Along with Megastar Chiranjeevi, the film stars Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah in pivotal roles.

Sharing two pictures with the cast and crew of the film, Meher tweeted, “MEGA @KChiruTweets. Mega Massive Action Entertainer #BholaaShankar We Completed a Stylish Fight Sequence & Grand Song in a Huge set! KICKSTARTED the 2nd Schedule already."

On the professional front, the megastar currently has many upcoming films. Chiranjeevi has signed the Telugu remake of the Malayalam blockbuster film Lucifer with director Mohan Raja.

Bankrolled by B. Chaudhary and N.V. Prasad, the cast and crew of the film initiated the shoot earlier in August this year. The title of the Telugu remake is God Father. S. Thaman has scored the music for the film and leading Malayalam star Biju Menon and Satyadev will be seen playing pivotal roles. It has already been reported that Mohan Raja has selected an actor for the female lead in the film.

Chiranjeevi has signed his 152nd film Acharya under the direction of Koratala Siva. The makers have already completed over 90 percent of the film. If all goes as planned, the film will hit the theatres on May 13 next year.

In the film, Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan will be seen as former Naxalites. Ram Charan’s character is about 40 minutes long. That character is one of the big highlights of the movie. The film stars Kajal Aggerwal opposite Chiranjeevi and Pooja Hegde opposite Ram Charan. The movie is jointly bankrolled by Charan and Niranjan Reddy under the banner of Konidela Productions and Matney Entertainment. Mani Sharma is providing the music.

