Chiranjeevi's Bhola Shankar Release Date Announced On His 67th Birthday

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi’s much awaited film Bhola Shankar will hit the theatres on April 14 next year. The makers of the movie announced the release date on the 67th birthday of the veteran actor. Wishing The Swagster of INDIAN CINEMA Mega Star @KChiruTweets A Very Happy Birthday. #BholaaShankar arriving in theatres Worldwide on 14th April,2023," tweeted AK Entertainment from its official handle, on August 21.

The action entertainer is directed by Meher Ramesh. The filmmaker is known for movies like Prabhas starrer Billa and Kannada film Veera Kannadiga. Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh will be playing the female leads in the movie. Bhola Shankar is the Telugu remake of hit Tamil film Vedalam. The original version starred Ajith Kumar, Lakshmi Menon and Shruti Hassan in the lead roles.

In the poster released by AK Entertainment, Chiranjeevi is seen in black colour boot-cut rugged jeans. He has rounded his look with a black and white checkered shirt and a watch. Chiranjeevi in the poster looks young and it does not appear that he is 67 now. The film is produced by Anil Sunkara. Mahati Swara Sagar has composed the music of the film.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi is busy with Godfather. The political action drama is directed by Mohan Raja. It is jointly produced by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films. It is the Telugu remake of 2019 hit Malayalam film, Lucifer. Godfather stars Chiranjeevi alongside Salman Khan, Nayanthara, Puri Jagannadh, and Satyadev Kancharana. The movie will be released on October 5.

On the veteran actor’s birthday the makers of Godfather also released the teaser of the movie in Telugu and Hindi languages. The teaser introduced the characters played by Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan, Nayanthara and Satyadev.

