Chiranjeevi's Bholaa Shankar 'Launched With Grand Pooja', Shoot Begins on Nov 15

The puja ceremony of the Chiranjeevi and Tamannah Bhatia-starrer Bholaa Shankar was conducted on Thursday in the presence of lead actors as well as others who are part of the film. The first schedule of the film kicks off on November 15. The film is being produced by Anil Sunkara under the banner of AK Entertainments.

The actor is expected to feature in a different look and many say that Chiranjeevi may even appear with a shaved head in Bholaa Shankar.

The makers of the film shared the pictures of the launch event on Twitter. The megastar has several films lined up and reports suggest that Chiranjeevi wants the shoot to conclude within 40-50 days.

Not long ago, it has been declared that Tamanaah Bhatia will be seen as the female lead alongside the megastar. Tamannah has been paired with Chiranjeevi before this film as well.

Besides Bholaa Shankar, the megastar will also be seen in the remake of Lucifer named GodFather. It is being said that several changes have been made in the original story of the film for Chiranjeevi.

The shooting of this film is already underway. It will be very exciting for the fans of Chiranjeevi to see him in back to back films.

