Chiranjeevi's Daughter Sreeja All Smiles as She Poses for Pic With Brother Ram Charan Amid Divorce Rumours

Rumours have been doing the rounds that megastar Chiranjeevi’s daughter Sreeja Konidela is getting divorced from her husband Kalyan Dev. While there has been no confirmation from the concerned families, Sreeja dropping her husband’s name from her Instagram handle and unfollowing him on the platform gave rise to such rumours. Now, she has shared a couple of photos with her brother Ram Charan where she can be seen in a happy state. The pictures were taken from their Mumbai flight and their pet pooch Rhyme made an appearance as well.

She captioned the post as, “Hugs and cuddles little things that make me feel happy to be alive. #happysunday #livethelittlethings #smile @alwaysramcharan."

Advertisement

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi has made no comments regarding the matter but he not promoting his son-in-law’s recent Telugu comedy-drama, Super Machi further fuelled the rumours that everything wasn’t hunky-dory between the two families.

Sreeja and Kalyan got married at the family’s farmhouse near Devanahalli, Bengaluru, in March 2016 and have a daughter together. It is interesting to note that before Kalyaan, Sreeja was married to her college sweetheart Sirish Bharadwaj at age of 19.

However, she got legally separated in 2011 from Sirish after claiming that her in-laws were reportedly demanding dowry. Now the news that the second marriage is also headed to separation is causing quite a stir in the industry. According to sources, the mega family may try to make things a little clear in the next few days.

The recent news about Sreeja’s divorce rumours came in the middle of various other celebrity splits. Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth have also parted ways. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya also announced their separation a few months ago.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.