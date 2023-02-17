Sreeja Konidela, the younger daughter of Telugu star Chiranjeevi, has long been in the news due to divorce rumours. It’s been reported that Sreeja and Kalyaan Dhev’s marriage has hit rock bottom, and they are no longer together. The duo has already separated, according to sources. But they have not yet legally requested a divorce. Kalyaan has been absent from occasions and gatherings of Chiranjeevi’s family, which hint towards the fact that all is not well between the couple.

Kalyaan has, more than once, lamented missing his daughter in his Instagram stories, which might indicate that she is living with Sreeja. Recently, the Instagram stories posted by both of them on Valentine’s Day are extremely cryptic and subject to interpretation. Sreeja wrote about how self-love is more important than loving someone else, while Kalyaan posted about how it is more important to be treated well, rather than loving someone.

Advertisement

“Loving someone means making them fall more in love with themselves not making them fall more in love with you. All you ever need to do is recognize love, not find love it is everywhere", wrote Sreeja. Kalyaan wrote, “How you are treated is more important than how much you like someone. Read it again".

It looks like each one is counter-replying to the other one through their quotes on Instagram. But it is not known if they both still follow each other. Neither Sreeja nor Kalyaan has ever opened up about their estrangement.

In 2007, Sreeja eloped with software developer Sirish Bharadwaj and married him, making headlines. But in 2011, after a few years of marriage, she cut ties with Sirish. She claimed that her in-laws demanded a dowry. A few years later, Kalyaan — whose family operates a jewellery business — was introduced to Sreeja. They got married in a grand ceremony on March 28, 2016, at a five-star hotel in Bengaluru. The wedding was preceded by equally gala haldi, mehendi and sangeet occasions, which were attended by biggies of the Telugu film industry.

Read all the Latest Movies News here