Chiranjeevi’s Daughter Sushmita Konidela Makes Jasmine Garland in Latest Insta Post

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s daughter Sushmita Konidela has posted on Instagram a video which is going viral. In the video, Sushmita, who is at her home, is wearing a traditional white and light green saree. Not just that, she is sitting and making a jasmine garland.

Sushmita posted this video and said, “Summer evening video by my little monkey". Her fans reacted to the video almost instantly. One of them said, “Every woman must learn everything in life, not only makeup, this is traditional from past wow Akka", another one wrote, “Wow beautiful". Overall, her fans appreciated the video, which received more than 27,000 likes.

Sushmita Konidela is a fashion designer. But now she is going to make her acting debut with the upcoming Telugu film Sridevi Shoban Babu. The movie has been written and directed by Prasanth Kumar Dimmala and produced by Vishnu Prasad and Sushmita Konidela under the Gold Box Entertainments. This film features Santhosh Shoban and Sushmita Konidela in lead roles.

Sushmita has previously worked as a costume designer for several films, including Prisoner No. 150 and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

In the meantime, Sushmita Konidela also entered into production. Her first venture was an action web series Shootout at Alair on Zee 5. The web series stars Srikanth and Prakash Raj in the lead roles and it received a great response from the audience.

In Sridevi Shoban Babu, along with acting, is also the producer of the film. The first look poster of the film has already been released and has impressed the audience. The latest teaser has also been released.

