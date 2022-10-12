Chiranjeevi’s GodFather Box Office Collection Witnesses Dip in Second Week

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s GodFather is enjoying a spectacular run at the worldwide box office. With positive reviews, the first-ever collaboration between Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi and high-octane action sequences, the Mohan Raja directorial has managed to impress audiences and critics alike.

After opening to a strong start, GodFather’s box office collection saw a dip on Day 6. On its sixth day, the Telugu film earned Rs 3.45 crore in India. According to trade analysts, it is a long-running trend for films to witness a dip on Mondays. They also highlighted that a sudden drop does not signify a lower collection at the box office for the entire week.

However, the trend continued on the seventh day as well. The Chiranjeevi-starrer earned the lowest on its seventh day as it grossed Rs 2.34 crore in India. Albeit this, GodFather’s worldwide collection has surpassed Rs 100 crores within a week.

Here is the territorial breakdown of the film’s collection:

· Wednesday - Rs 21.50 crore

· Thursday - Rs 13 crore

· Friday - Rs 10.50 crore

· Saturday - Rs 10.85 crore

· Sunday - Rs 10.65 crore

· Monday (Second week) - Rs 3.45 crore

· Tuesday (Second week) - Rs 2.34 crore

Meanwhile, Nayanthara, who essays the role of Sathyapriya Jaidev in GodFather, penned a heartfelt note for fans for their contribution to the success of the political action thriller. She wrote “Thank you to all the movie lovers and my fans for making GodFather a humongous blockbuster. It has been a delight to see all of you celebrate our film with your loved ones in the theatre."

“GodFather is a very special film for me because of the people involved and the wonderful team behind it. It was a privilege to share the screen with Megastar Chiranjeevi Garu once again,’’ added the actress.

Nayanthara was also all praise for Salman Khan. She wrote, “Everyone loves Salman Khan sir and this movie shows why." Nayanthara concluded her note by writing, “Finally, a big thanks to the audience for giving up such a blockbuster in the festive season."

