Chiranjeevi’s Godfather is Second Godfather in Telugu Cinema; Know About First

Chiranjeevi has been making headlines with his latest project Godfather, which is currently in the making. The first look teaser of the movie was much appreciated by fans. The title of the movie was shared by a cult classic favourite, Al Pacino’s The Godfather. Chiranjeevi’s newest project shares its name with another 1995 Telugu movie with the same title.

Godfather is the official Telugu remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Lucifer starring Mohanlal in the lead. The movie’s title is actually shared with another 1995 Telugu movie starring Vinod Kumar and Akkineni Nageshwara Rao which was directed by Kodi Ramakrishna.

Chiranjeevi recently changed the spelling of his name as advised by a famous numerologist. The actor has added an extra E in his spelling and now it actually reads, Chiranjeeevi.

The movie is helmed by Mohan Raja and funded by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films. Nayanthara will be seen opposite Chiranjeevi in the film.

The film is set to be the Telugu debut of Salman Khan, who is stepping in the shoes of Prithviraj in the remake. The film’s cinematography is handled by Nirav Shah and Suresh Selvarajan will be the art director. Thaman will provide the music. The movie is set to release on Dussehra this year.

Chiranjeevi was most recently seen in Acharya. His son Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde also played important parts in the film. Despite a strong cast and promotion, the picture failed to wow the audience and was considered a disaster. Viewers had high hopes for the father-son combination, but they were not met.

Following Godfather, Chiranjeevi will also appear in Meher Ramesh’s Bholaa Shankar. Vedalam has been remade in Telugu. He will, soon after, be seen in another movie directed by Bobby called Waltair Veeraiah.

