Chiranjeevi's Godfather Makers to Announce Salman Khan's Cameo in the Film Soon: Report

Megastar Chiranjeevi will be joined by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in his upcoming film Godfather. Directed by Mohan Raja, the film is the remake of the Malayalam film titled Lucifer, which starred Mohanlal in the lead role. According to India Today, the makers of the film will come up with a massive announcement soon. However, an official confirmation is waiting.

Reportedly, Godfather has a special item song featuring Britney Spears and Salman Khan. Prithviraj Sukumaran, who had directed the original movie Lucifer, had played an important role in the same film. Now, Salman will apparently be playing the same role in the Telugu version. Earlier Chiranjeevi had considered his son Ram Charan for the role. Then, he thought of Allu Arjun before finally deciding on Salman Khan.

Furthermore, Madhavan will be essaying the role of that Vivek Oberoi in the original film. Nayantara will play Chiranjeevi’s younger sister, and Satyadev is playing another important role. Chiru is also doing a movie with director Venky Kudumula, and reports say that Anushka Shetty will be paired with him.

Last month, Nayanthara wrapped a key schedule of the political drama in Hyderabad. For the past few months, the film’s shooting and other work have been moving at a brisk pace. The film is jointly produced by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films. The Godfather’s technical team includes cinematographer Nirav Shah, editor Sreekar Prasad, and composer S Thaman.

Chiranjeevi is also working on Bholaa Shankar, directed by Mehr Ramesh. In this film, Tamannah Bhatia stars opposite the megastar, while Keerthi Suresh plays Chiranjeevi’s younger sister.

