Chiranjeevi’s Godfather Makes a Positive Start With Good Pre-release Business

Chiranjeevi is preparing for the release of his next big-budget film Godfather, which has created a lot of buzz among his ardent fans. Chiranjeevi is playing the lead role and is surely a treat for the mass audience. Meanwhile, trade reports and sources said that the pre-release business of Chiranjeevi’s Godfather has reached Rs.70 crore. Let’s break it down:

Nizam- 22 crore

Ceded- 13.5 crore

Andhra Pradesh- 35 crore

Karnataka- 6.50 crore

Advertisement

Overseas- 6.5 crore

Trade sources suggest that the above mentioned figures are a rough estimate of Chiranjeevi’s huge film. The absolute pre-release business collection will cross Rs.90 crore. Although comparing Godfather with other releases of Chiranjeevi, it is lower.

Khaidi No 150 – Rs 89 Crore

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy – Rs 190 Crore

Acharya – Rs 140 Crore

Godfather- Rs 70 Crore

Chiranjeevi’s Godfather will release on the big screen on October 5. The Konnidela production also shared the title track of Godfather recently, and it underlines the virtues of the main character, building an aura around him. It is composed by S Thaman. The three-minute long lyrical title track of The Godfather introduces Chiranjeevi as Robinhood to the masses.

The editor has added some behind-the-scenes videos. Godfather is an adaptation of the Mollywood blockbuster Lucifer starring Mohanlal and Manju Warrier. The Telugu film features an ensemble of actors, including Nayanthara, Satyadev, and Murali Mohan.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will make his debut in Tollywood with Godfather. Chiranjeevi essays a character similar to Prithviraj from Lucifer. Salman and Chiranjeevi will also be seen shaking a leg to the Thaar Maar Thakkar track. Chiranjeevi’s Godfather is set to lock horns with Nagarjuna’s The Ghost at the box office.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here