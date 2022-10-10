Chiranjeevi’s Godfather Takes Box Office By Storm, Mints Over Rs 100 Cr

Chiranjeevi’s Godfather is raking in the moolah. The action-drama film has collected over Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office since its release. Godfather has received rave reviews from both audiences and critics. It seems that the film has benefitted from positive word-of-mouth and good reviews.

Chiranjeevi’s Konidela Production Company tweeted about the same and wrote, “Megastar @KChiruTweets’s domination at the Box Office. Humongous Blockbuster #GodFather crosses 100 CR gross and going strong." Trade analysts are now predicting that the film will easily cross the Rs 200 crore mark. Directed by Mohan Raja, Godfather boasts a stellar cast which includes Chiranjeevi, Satyadev and Nayanthara. Godfather features an engrossing premise. Fans have loved the film’s spectacular action scenes.

Advertisement

Recently, the team of Godfather celebrated the film’s tremendous success at a grand bash.

Godfather is the official remake of the Malayalam blockbuster, Lucifer. Superstar Mohanlal starred in Lucifer which marked the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran. Fans of Chiranjeevi were eagerly waiting for Godfather. Bollywood megastar Salman Khan has an extended cameo in the film. This has increased the hype around Godfather. Reportedly, Salman refused to take any fees for his cameo in the political thriller.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

Chiranjeevi has cultivated a huge fan base through his acting chops and imposing screen presence. The 67-year-old is known for his versatility as an actor. However, Godfather was an important film for Chiranjeevi, whose last outing Acharya hadn’t done well at the box office.

The success of Godfather will go a long way in cementing Chiranjeevi’s image as a bankable actor. Chiranjeevi has several interesting projects in his kitty. He will be next seen in filmmaker Bobby’s Waltair Veerayya. Godfather was released in theatres on October 5 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here