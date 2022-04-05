Chiranjeevi’s Hefty Remuneration For Real Estate Commercial Revealed. Check Here

Megastar Chiranjeevi was recently roped in by the Subhagruha Real Estate Group as its brand ambassador. The commercial for the firm, which was directed by Pushpa fame Sukumar, is now out.

Anasuya Bharadwaj played a real estate agent, while veteran actor Khushbu Sundar portrayed Chiranjeevi’s wife. The ad shows that Chiru wishes to surprise her wife for her birthday by giving her a new house, and Anasuya assists them in realising their dream. The video has now captivated the internet audience.

According to sources, Chiranjeevi demanded a hefty fee for this commercial. The actor reportedly charged a whopping Rs. 7 crores for this one-minute advertisement.

Recently, the megastar thanked the real estate firm as well as the filmmaker. He posted a few photos from the commercial shoot on Twitter and wrote that Sukumar’s talent as a filmmaker is well known, adding that he had a great time shooting the commercial and praised Subhagruha Real Estate for making it.

On the professional front, Chiranjeevi is now awaiting the release of his next, Acharya. The film, helmed by Koratala Siva, is scheduled for release on April 29, 2022. Aside from this film, the actor also has a series of other projects, including Meher Ramesh’s Bholaa Shankar and Bobby’s Mega154, as well as the Mohan Raja directorial Godfather.

Godfather is an adaptation of Mohanlal’s 2019 Malayalam flick Lucifer. While Nayanthara is playing the female lead opposite Chiranjeevi, Harish Uthaman, Sachin Khedekar, Nassar, and Satyadev Kancharana all play important parts in Godfather.

