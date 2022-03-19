Chiranjeevi's Hitler was Initially Offered to Mohan Babu

Did you know the classic 1997 film Hitler starring megastar Chiranjeevi was first offered to Mohan Babu? The movie is said to be a turning point in Chiranjeevi’s career. Even though it was a remake, the makers altered the story to suit the taste of the Telugu audience. The film, directed by Muthyala Subbaiah, emerged as a blockbuster at the box office. Hitler was the official Telugu remake of Mammootty’s blockbuster Malayalam film.

Producer Editor Mohan’s son Mohan Raja, who was then the assistant director for Hitler, decided to make the Telugu remake a week before the release of the Malayalam version.

It is known that a few days before the Malayalam release, Mohan asked famous writer Marudhuri Raja to watch the film, following which Raja and his wife watched Hitler in their hotel room. After watching the film, Raja had told Mohan that if it was made in Telugu, it will be a blockbuster.

Mohan Raja initially thought of remaking the film with Mohan Babu in the lead. However, he rejected the film and the project went into the hands of Chiranjeevi.

Soon after the film became a blockbuster, Chiranjeevi was highly praised for his performance as an angry young man. Legendary director Dasari Narayana Rao played the role of Chiranjeevi’s father in the movie, and the protagonist role was played by Prakash Raj. Moreover, along with Rambha’s glamour show, Rajendra Prasad and Sudhakar’s comedy are also among the highlights of the film.

On the occasion of 25 years of Hitler, Mohan Raja had shared a throwback picture featuring Chiranjeevi. He wrote, “25 years of Hitler."

Chiranjeevi will be next seen in Godfather. Salman Khan is also a part of the project.

