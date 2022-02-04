Chiranjeevi's Incomplete Films Include One With Sridevi; Here Are Others

Megastar Chiranjeevi is among the stalwarts of the Telugu film industry. His film Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari (1990) in which he starred opposite Sridevi was a massive success. It was directed by K Raghavendra Rao. However, not many know that he was shooting for another film that went on floors before Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari. It also starred Sridevi and Chiranjeevi. However, the project stopped mid-way due to the budget and busy schedule of other actors.

The movie that was stalled was being bankrolled by Sridevi’s own production house. The movie went on floors with a Pooja programme under the direction of A Kodandarami Reddy. However, it could not be completed. This was among the first films of Chiranjeevi that could not be completed.

Chiranjeevi had several such films in his career that started but never got completed. Abu-Baghdad Gajadonga and Vinalani Undhi are also on the same list.

Even though Chiranjeevi faced difficulties at the beginning of his career, he went on to become the superstar of Telugu Cinema. He is still appearing in prominent roles in films and his fans remain equally eager to watch him on screen. He had made his debut in 1978 with Pranam Khareedu film.

As far as his upcoming work is concerned, the megastar fans have been waiting for his film Acharya. In this movie, he will be sharing screen space with Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal, and Pooja Hegde. The release date of the film has been postponed many times due to covid-19. The film was supposed to release on February 4 but will now be released at the end of April.

