Chiranjeevi’s Throwback Photo With His Father Is Perfect Example Of Blast From The Past

On the occasion of Father’s Day, celebrities took to social media and wished their fathers. While some wrote love-filled and heart touching notes, some shared throwback photos. Megastar Chiranjeevi wished his father and shared a throwback photo. The post is making headlines and has received love from the fans and followers.

Along with the photo, Chiranjeevi also penned an emotional note. He tweeted, “It is a great feeling to be a grateful son and a proud father! Happy Father’s Day to all!".

On the work front, Chiranjeevi was last seen in Acharya, also starring his son Ram Charan. Despite all the hype and promotions, the film failed to create magic on the screen and was declared a flop. Viewers were expecting a lot from the film due to its stellar cast. However, even the arrival of the director Koratala Siva couldn’t save the film.

Acharya is now streaming on Amazon Prime in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil.

Megastar Chiranjeevi is currently involved a series of films. He will next be seen in the upcoming Telugu film Godfather. It is a political thriller directed by Mohan Raja. Produced by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films, it is a remake of Malayalam film Lucifer-starring Mohanlal. This movie also features Salman Khan playing a key role, along with Nayanthara and Satyadev Kancharana.

Salman Khan is making his debut in the Telugu films with Godfather. The music has been given by S Thaman and cinematography is being handled by Nirav Shah. The latest gossip is that the makers have fixed a release date. They have decided to release the film on August 12, three days prior to Independence Day.

