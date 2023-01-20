Home » News » Movies » Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya Grosses Over Rs 150 Cr Worldwide

Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya Grosses Over Rs 150 Cr Worldwide

Waltair Veerayya directed by Bobby Kolli was released on January 13.

Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

January 20, 2023

Hyderabad, India

The film, which was released last week on the occasion of Sankranti, has grossed over Rs 150 crore worldwide and is set to emerge as the highest-grossing movie in Chiranjeevi’s career.
Megastar Chiranjeevi’s latest release Waltair Veerayya has enjoyed a stellar run at the box office since its release on January 13. Even though it saw a slight decline in box office collections on Day 7, it still managed significant numbers at the box office. The film, which was released last week on the occasion of Sankranti, has grossed over Rs 150 crore worldwide and is set to emerge as the highest-grossing movie in Chiranjeevi’s career. Now it will be interesting to see how it performs at the second weekend.

Moreover, it crossed the $2 million mark at the US box office. Previously, Chiranjeevi’s Khaidi No 150 and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy collected 2 million US dollars. The film opened with a massive Rs 33 crore on its first day. On January 19, the film’s numbers dropped, according to early estimates. On Day 7, Waltair Veerayya made approximately Rs 8 crore.

The movie is directed by Bobby Kolli. Apart from Chiranjeevi, it stars Shruti Haasan as the female lead along with Ravi Teja and Catherine Tresa playing the key roles. Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers produced the venture, with GK Mohan serving as co-producer. The screenplay was written by Kona Venkat and K Chakravarthy Reddy. A major portion of the movie was shot in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, and Malaysia. The soundtrack was composed by Devi Sri Prasad with cinematography by Arthur A. Wilson.

