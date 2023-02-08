Waltair Veerayya, the hit Telugu movie starring Chiranjeevi, will debut on Netflix on February 27, the streaming service announced on Tuesday. On the Netflix India South Twitter page, the streaming platform announced the movie’s OTT premiere date. Waltair Veerayya was released theatrically on January 13 this year, which means that it is coming to OTT after one and a half months. On its Twitter page, Netflix India South wrote, “In front, there is Mega Force festival! Waltair Veerayya is coming to Netflix on 27th Feb and we can’t keep calm". The tweet also has a poster of the movie featuring Chiranjeevi looking at his stylish best with oodles of swag.

Along with Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan, Prakash Raj and Catherine Tresa, Chiranjeevi plays the titular character in the Telugu action film. Directed by Bobby Kolli, Waltair Veerayya was bankrolled by Y Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni. Bobby Kolli, Kona Venkat, and K Chakravarthy Reddy wrote the dialogues for the film. Devi Sri Prasad composed the music for the film.

Waltair Veerayya was released at the same time as another big Telugu star’s movie. Waltair Veerayya clashed with Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy at the box office and managed to outperform it commercially. During Sankranti, the two movies, one featuring Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja and the other Nandamuri Balakrishna, locked horns. The movie starring Nandamuri was launched on January 12 and had a great start. The following day, Chiranjeevi’s movie arrived, and everything was completely altered. Ever since Nandamuri’s action drama struggled to win over the cine-goers at the ticket counters. However, despite minting money at the box office, critical reception for Waltair Veerayya was less favourable. The movie received mixed reviews from critics.

Chiranjeevi will be next seen in Meher Ramesh’s Bhola Shankar, a remake of the 2015 Tamil film Vedalam. Famous producer Anil Sunkara is handling the production of this film. The film unit released the first look and motion poster of the film, on the occasion of Maha Shivratri last year. The film with re-unite Chiranjeevi with Tammannah Bhatia after Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

