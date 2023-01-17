Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya Mints Rs 85 Cr in 4 days, Maintains a Strong Start

Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja starrer Waltair Veerayya has been dominating the box office since its release. The movie, written and directed by KS Ravindra who is also known as Bobby Kolli, released theatrically on January 13. With its action-packed sequences and an amazing soundtrack by Devi Sri Prasad, Waltair Veerayya has generated quite a buzz. When compared to Veera Simha Reddy, the film initially had a lower footfall but by the second day, it managed to increase its ticket sales at the cinemas.

Waltair Veerayya has made nearly Rs 85 crore in just four days. With this, it can be assumed that the film will most likely control the box office in the coming days and the second week as well.

Waltair Veerayya generated Rs 16 crore in India on day 4 in all languages, according to trade reports. With this, the whole box-office revenue so far has reached Rs 86 crore. On January 16, the movie’s occupancy as a whole was 65.93.

Apart from Ravi Teja and Chiranjeevi, Shruti Haasan and Catherine Tresa have played important roles in Waltair Veerayya. The film has been produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. Both the Telugu original and the Hindi dub were released on January 13.

In Waltair Veerayya, Chiranjeevi plays a local don whose power is threatened by the arrival of Ravi Teja’s character as ACP Vikram Sagar. Chiranjeevi performs at his customary high level in both serious and humorous parts.

