Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya To Be Released In Hindi? Read To Find Out

Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi and director KS Ravindra, aka Bobby, have set the ball rolling for promoting their much-awaited film Waltair Veerayya. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to take fans’ excitement about the release a notch higher by dropping lyrical music videos with glimpses from the film. At a recent press conference, the makers confirmed that the Hindi dub of this action-drama will also be released in theatres on the same day as its original Telugu version.

During the press meeting, Chiranjeevi said, “Keep your expectations sky high and Waltair Veerayya will still live up to them." He then praised his co-stars and the entire team by highlighting that everyone has worked hard and put their best foot forward.

Advertisement

So far, three singles from Waltair Veerayya have been released, and they have been gaining positive responses from the audience. The title track of the film crossed more than 5 million views within 24 hours of its release. And, Boss Party and Nuvvu Sridevi Nenu Chiranjeevi from the album are already chartbusters.

Apart from Chiranjeevi, Shruti Haasan will be seen playing the lead role in Waltair Veerayya. The film’s cast also boasts of Ravi Teja and Catherine Tresa in prominent roles, alongside Rajendra Prasad, Vennela Kishore, Srinivas Reddy, Saptagiri and Bobby. It is bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar’s Mythri Movie Makers.

Besides direction, KS Ravindra has also written the story and screenplay of Waltair Veerayya. He was joined by Kona Venkat, K Chakravarthy, Hari Mohana Krishna and Vineeth Potluri to complete the film’s writing team. The film is billed as a mass action entertainer, and it is set to hit the theatres on January 13, 2023.

Read all the Latest Movies News here