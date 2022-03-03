Chirkut to Nushki, Bollywood Celeb Nicknames We Bet You Never Heard of

Nicknames are an integral part of any Indian home; they are generally weird, sometimes adorable, and seldom relevant. Almost all of them are treasures from our youth, a mark of identification bestowed upon us by friends or family that remains with us for the rest of our lives. Bollywood celebs are no exception.

Here’s a list of lesser-known nicknames of Bollywood stars that you may or may not recognise, but should keep in mind if you are a big fan of Hindi films.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Advertisement

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s nickname is a stark contrast to her exquisite demeanour. Shrima Rai, the actress’ sister-in-law, said in her Instagram stories that Rai Bachchan’s popularity is never discussed at home and that she is affectionately known as ‘Gullu maami’ to her two nephews.

Alia Bhatt

Throughout her school days, Alia Bhatt was quite cheerful and chubby. As a result, her pals used to tease her by naming her ‘Aloo’ with love, and this has become her nickname ever since.

Madhuri Dixit Nene

Madhuri Dixit has a lovely grin, which has earned her the nickname ‘Babli’ from her co-stars. In Bollywood, she is still known as Babli. Her close pals also refer to her as ‘Babli.’

Kartik Aryan

Kartik Aaryan, the chocolate guy, is a gen z and millennial favourite. While the actor shares material with the hashtag #KokiPoochega, few people realise that ‘Koki’ is his nickname, which translates to paratha in Sindhi.

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor

Advertisement

The Baaghi actor is jokingly referred to as ‘chirkut.’ Varun Dhavan, her childhood buddy, gave her this name when they were in school. Varun is on this list because his nickname is ‘Pappu,’ which is how he is addressed at home.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma was lovingly named ‘Nusheshwar,’ which her husband Virat Kohli shortened to ‘Nushki.’ Kohli disclosed this moniker in a 2017 talk show with Aamir Khan, saying, “Nushki is super honest."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.