Chithi 2 Fame Meera Krishna Calls Actor Srikanth 'School Days Hero', Fans Ask This Question

Chithi 2, the popular Tamil show, has become a fan favourite in a short span. In the serial, Meera Krishna plays the role of Mallika’s mother. Her villainous performance has been well-received by the fans. She is also playing the role of mother in Tamil family drama Thamizhum Saraswathiyum, currently airing on VijayTV.

Meera Krishna is an ardent social media user. She recently bumped into actor Srikanth at the airport. Sharing a selfie with him, Meera Krishna wrote, “It was an immense pleasure meeting my school and college days hero @actorsrikanth."

Soon after Meera shared the post, many asked, “If Srikanth is your school-time hero, then you are 90s kids, we thought you were 70s kids."

IG Post: https://www.instagram.com/p/CXSQPQDvbtv/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Since Meera plays a mother’s role on TV shows, people believe she is old. But let’s tell you that Meera is only 35 years old and she hails from Kottayam, Kerala. Besides being a great actor, she is a classical dancer too.

She has participated in many classical dance competitions after she won Kerala School Festival in Kerala. Meera made her acting debut with the film Margam. She has also won the Kerala State Award for Best Actress. Post Margam’s success, many opportunities came her way, but she refused all of them to focus on her studies. Later, she acted in films like Manju Poloru and Prema Rajyam.

Meera Krishna has been a part of many renowned shows on Suriya TV. After completing her studies, the actor got married and decided to settle. After a long break from acting, Meera re-entered the Tamil TV screen. She then appeared in the lead role in a show. Her performance was highly appreciated by the masses. Since then, she has been working on two serials.

