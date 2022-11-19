Chitrangada Singh Sets Internet On Fire With Pics In Black Blazer Dress

Chitrangada Singh has cultivated a huge fan following with her acting chops in Hindi cinema. Besides being a phenomenal actress, she is also a fashion icon. Chitrangada never leaves an opportunity to impress the fashion police with her impressive sartorial choices. And recently, she set the internet on fire, yet again, with two stunning photographs of herself, shelling out major fashion goals for fans.

In the photograph, Chitrangada rocked a black blazer dress, featuring a plunging neckline, with contrasting hot pink puffed sleeves and sheer black stockings by a fashion label named Nidzign. She complimented her look with dewy makeup, including a nude base, winged eyeliner and light-pink smokey eyes. A mid-parted hairdo let open in soft curls completed her glamorous look.

Along with posting the picture, she wrote, “T.G.I.Fryyayy dressing." For those who don’t know what TGIF means, it stands for ‘Thank God It’s Friday’.

Not so long ago, Chitrangada Singh had broken the internet with a “Blue-tiful" picture of herself. The actress rocked a light-blue sequinned gown with a plunging neckline. She accessorised her gown with nude high-strap heels. A soft wavy hairdo and dewy makeup rounded off her look. In the photo, she is seen striking a stunning pose while sitting on the ground and leaning against a wall.

As soon as the actress shared the picture online, fans flooded the comment section of her post to shower her with heaps of praise. One of them remarked, “You are wreaking havoc in millions of hearts with those looks and pose." Another gushed, “elegant and beautiful."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chitrangada Singh last appeared in the Zee5 original Bob Biswas. She will next be seen in U.R. Jameel’s Miss Match India. Besides Chitrangada, the thriller film also stars Anupam Kher and Pooja Kumar in the lead roles. Further details about Miss Match India have been kept under wraps as of yet.

