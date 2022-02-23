Chitrangda Singh Complains About Air Hostess’ Rude Behaviour with Go Air Co-Passenger: 'Please Teach Them Manners'

Bollywood actress Chitrangda Singh recently slammed Go First (founded as Go Air) airline by posting a video on Instagram. The actress shared a clip from inside the flight and called out the rude air hostesses saying that she is ‘very disappointed.’

The 45-year-old actress posted a video on her Instagram Stories from inside an airplane in which she panned her phone camera to one air hostess. Chitrangada wrote, “Flight 391 Goair to Delhi from Mumbai @g8.goair is the rudest the worst air hostesses ever!!! #rikusingh #jamie & #christopher #meenal all of them Please teach them some manners. Most high handed and arrogant attitude I have ever seen! Very disappointed with all of them. It reminded me of my worst experiences at #airindia."

“The incident was not with me but the person sitting next to me who was being ill treated by the air hostesses despite him being utterly polite & patient it was just NOT done for the crew to show such arrogance! @gofirstairways," she added on her next story.

Well, this is not the first time someone has complained about a Go First flight. Earlier this week, actor Arya Babbar also shared a video of a similar incident. The Tees Maar Khan actor shared a video of a similar incident that he faced while traveling on a Go First flight. The short clip shows Arya as he got in a verbal spat with the pilot. Babbar posted a video on Instagram that shows the actor speaking to the pilot. The argument initiated after the pilot of the air got offended by a joke made by Arya. Sharing the video on his Instagram page, Arya wrote, “Sensitive Pilot. @g8.goair @gofirstairways Go Air fines people if they laugh."

Speaking about Chitrangda Singh, the actress stepped into Bollywood with in 2003 with Sudhir Mishra’s Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, for which she won an award for the best female debut. She has been featured in movies such as Yeh Saali Zindagi, Desi Boyz, Inkaar, I, Me Aur Main and Baazaar.

The actress was last seen in Abhishek Bachchan co-starrer Bob Biswas, which was released in December 2021.

Chitrangada Singh will next be seen in Pawan Kripalani’s Gaslight. The thriller film will feature Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey in pivotal roles.

