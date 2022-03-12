Chitrangda Singh Enters the Weekend With This Sultry Monokini Look

Bollywood actress Chitrangda Singh is walking into the weekend with a sexy Instagram post. The 45-year-old actress shared a sultry picture in a bodysuit with cut-outs along the sides, on Instagram this Saturday. Dressed in a black one-piece suit, the actress flaunted her toned legs as she posed with a lime green couch in the background. Chitrangda was seen showing off her luscious mane as she posed while sitting on the black and white tiles.

The picture was accompanied by a caption that read, “Woke up like this for the weekend. How about you ?” Chitraganda’s pictures certainly made her followers' weekend more eventful. Music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani commented on the post with an, “Oof,” while another top comment on the post read, “beautiful.”

Chitrangda’s love for one-piece bodysuits is quite evident from her earlier Instagram post shared in February. The actress who recently starred in Sujoy Ghosh’s crime thriller Bob Biswas shared a picture in a black monokini. Chitrangda was seen in a sheer sleeved monokini which came with black on a black geometric pattern. The actress flaunted her messy hair look with bangs and kohl-rimmed eyes as she posed for the sultry photoshoot. Chitrangda posted the picture on the social media platform and added in the caption, “Throwback Thursday.”

Poet, painter, and artist Pritish Nandy commented on Chitrangda’s post as he wrote, “Wow! This is some picture!” Another fan described the actress as “The most seductive heroine ever.” “Oh heavens, have mercy,” commented another smitten fan.

The actress was spotted in another stunning black outfit back in April 2021, when she attended the Miss Bangladesh Universe pageant. Chitrangda opted for a regal Gauri and Nainika creation. The off-shoulder black gown came with a net-like drape and a train giving the evening look a more accentuated feel. Chitrangda had accessorised the look with a pair of diamond bracelets and rings.

